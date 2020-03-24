Queering Indy partners with pantry to provide food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Donated food from shuttered restaurants are helping a couple area groups provide food to those who need it.

Queering Indy and No Questions Asked Food pantry will distribute food at The Church Within, 1125 Spruce St.

A bag of food for many people may be the little bit of security they need, and volunteers are hoping to give that to as many people as possible.

“I feel compelled to do this work,” said volunteer Angie Gordon.

Restaurants are donating a lot of the food. Nonperishable food donations are helping provide more relief.

“I know it’s a privilege that I can’t even leave the house there are a lot of people who cannot at all so I feel like because I am able to do it then I must,” Gordon said.

Laid off from her job at a restaurant, Gordon said this won’t work like a typical pantry. Volunteers have sanitized the items and will deliver items by hand to people who come. Makeshift barriers are up to keep social distancing guidelines.

“Our main goal is to lift up the most vulnerable people within our own communities so usually that’s transgender people and queer people of color,” said Matty Slaydon with Queering Indy.

Many people are facing a uncertain future as coronavirus concerns grown. Queering Indy representatives say the queer community could see even more negative implications.

“The queer community struggles with housing insecurity in a much higher rate than the street community for family reasons, intersexual reasons, race, gender identity, poverty level,” Slaydon said.

But the services here aren’t just for members of the LGBTQ community, it’s for anyone.

The word is just now getting out. Organizers say they went out over the weekend to let people know this would be open.

The food pantry will be open at The Church Within from noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.