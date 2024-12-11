Mentoring programs to honor youths, community at Christmas Extravaganza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Inner Beauty Program Inc. and New Breed of Youth Inc. mentoring programs are preparing to host their 2024 Fight For Joy Christmas Extravaganza weekend celebration.

The event will kick off Friday with a free “guns down, gloves up” youth boxing showcase with a dinner provided.

Kareem Hines is founder and chief executive officer of New Breed of Youth’s mentoring program, also known as New B.O.Y. “We’re just using the sport of boxing to help develop character, to help develop self-confidence in these young men, to help develop maturity and their social and emotional awareness, but more importantly to have a conversation with them about what guns are doing to our communities.”

On Saturday, the annual Inner Beauty and New B.O.Y. holiday awards ceremony will highlight and affirm community leaders and young people in the organizations’ mentorship programs.

“We highlight our youth that have been doing amazing things such as our young entrepreneurs, our martial arts class. Inner Beauty has a dance and art program, so these programs are put on full display, and it gives us the opportunity to include these young people’s families.”

One-hundred fifty families with children ages 6 to 17 will participate in a toy giveaway. “Youth will be able to come in and go through four lanes, grab toys from each lane, and just revel in the Christmas spirit. It’s free. We’ll have a Santa so they can take pictures with Santa. We’ll have some really nice toys. The community and different organizations have really stepped up to the plate and provided us with funding so we can have a lot of toys for these young people.

A big ticket lane will be available for children who have a report card with all A’s and B’s. “We’re talking PlayStations, Xboxes, electric bikes, motorcycles, Beats headphones and all those things that kids like in today’s culture.”

It’s the first year that the mentoring organizations have done the toy drive. Hines says it’s important to give back this year because families in the city have experienced a lot of trauma. “We want to be that bright spot. 2024 was a tough year. Some families are not looking forward to the holiday season because of their financial situation. Some families did not have a happy Thanksgiving. We want to make sure we provide a platform and opportunity for them to usher into 2025 with a bright outlook.”

Registration for the toy drive has closed, but Hines says he aims to make it inclusive for anyone who reaches out to New B.O.Y organization.

