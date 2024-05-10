23rd annual Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders and representatives from over 50 local employers gathered this week for the 23rd Annual Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards, where they shared insights and best practices aimed at advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The event, which saw more than 400 attendees, highlighted efforts in promoting diversity across various categories.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez, who attended the event, provided insights into the significance of the Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards and its impact on the local community.

Among the winners were companies and individuals who have demonstrated commitment to fostering inclusivity and equity in their organizations.

Keynote speaker Luisa Macer, community outreach and fan engagement manager for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity in both business and community engagement.

The event also served as a fundraising platform, with proceeds benefiting Project Indy, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s youth jobs initiative made up of a network of organizations, employers, and corporate partners dedicated to providing job opportunities and career development resources for young people in the Indianapolis area.