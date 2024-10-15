Addressing breast cancer screening challenges among Latina women

Medical personnel use a mammogram to examine a woman's breast for breast cancer. (Photo by Michael Hanschke/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Latina women face significant obstacles in the early detection and screening of breast cancer, with recent reports indicating an alarming rise in breast cancer rates among Latina women.

Many Latinas are not receiving timely screenings, raising concerns about healthcare disparities.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined me for a conversation to shed light on the key factors contributing to the challenges.

Language barriers and a lack of accessible information about screenings play a crucial role in preventing many Latinas from receiving the care they need, advocates say.

Additionally, disparities in healthcare access hinder timely screenings and education, while a general lack of awareness about the importance of regular check-ups, particularly among younger populations, adds to the issue.

To improve screening rates among Latina women, Heredia suggested several strategies.

Community-based programs that offer education and provide free or low-cost screenings are essential. Developing culturally relevant resources that align with the language and values of Latina women can help, Heredia says.

Heredia also says establishing strong support networks can empower organizations that provide both emotional and practical assistance. Fortunately, various resources are available for Latinas seeking information and support related to breast cancer.

Organizations such as Latina Sisters Support offer peer support and resources for women facing breast cancer, Heredia said..

The Breast Cancer Resource Center provides educational materials and guidance on screenings and treatment options.

Additionally, Latinas Contra Cancer based in Texas focuses on advocacy, outreach, and support tailored specifically for the Latin community impacted by breast cancer.