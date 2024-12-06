Addressing homelessness in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As winter temperatures set in and the holiday season approaches, the conversation surrounding homelessness in Indianapolis remains important.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 to discuss how the community can make a difference.

Ekiyor stressed that financial donations are a powerful way to contribute. Organizations such as the Indianapolis Foundation are excellent avenues for distributing funds to local agencies working directly with the homeless population.

Ekiyor encouraged volunteering at local shelters, organizing donation drives, or putting together care packages for those in need.

Winter months pose unique challenges for those experiencing homelessness, and specific items are especially crucial during this time. Warm socks, underwear, coats, boots, hand warmers, hygiene products, and even gift cards are in high demand.

While immediate aid is important, Ekityor highlighted the need for long-term solutions. He encourages citizens to attend city council meetings, support affordable housing initiatives, and engage with legislative representatives.

Additionally, working with organizations focused on permanent solutions can make a lasting impact.