AfroBall Indy returns for 3rd year, celebrates African community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AfroBall Indy is back for its third year, continuing to unify, celebrate and empower the African community and its culture in Indianapolis.

The 2024 events promise to build on the success of previous years with a series of dynamic celebrations.

Dagi Tegegne and Cassie Shado, key organizers behind AfroBall Indy, joined News 8 to discuss the initiative’s goals and the lineup of upcoming events.

As part of AfroBall, the heritage of the Ethiopian communities in Indianapolis is given a platform.

When asked about plans to surpass last year’s achievements, Shado highlighted programming and collaborations.

The 2024 AfroBall Indy series will include: