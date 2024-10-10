AfroBall Indy Event Series celebrates Black and African culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AfroBall Indy Event Series is wrapping up its 2024 season this week. It aims to unify and celebrate the African community and its culture.

AfroBall Indy celebrates Black and African culture in Indianapolis. The event series not only creates a space for Black professionals to connect, but also honors the community’s rich heritage and contributions.

This week, the 3rd annual AfroBall Indy Event Series, presented by Indy Black Professionals, provided Black and African professionals with opportunities to empower themselves.

“A lot of people sleep on Indianapolis when it comes to that cultural part of it,” said Bunmi Akintomide, founder of Indy Black Professionals. “Indianapolis has a very diverse group of people from different backgrounds. So, I think this event is a way to bring all of those people together.”

On Thursday, dozens of participants participated in AfroConnect, an event meant to foster professional development and meaningful connections. It will include networking sessions, and recruitment opportunities from diversity-focused companies.

“We’ll also have a panel discussion with some of the key executives from some of the companies in Indianapolis,” Akintomide said. “Just them sharing some of their experiences when it comes to recruiting and talent retention for Black Americans and Africans.”

The week’s event series comes to a close Saturday evening with AfroBall Indy at Cinderwood Event Center. It’s a formal event that honors the heritage of African culture with live entertainment, an award ceremony, international cuisines, and networking opportunities.

“It’s basically bringing African culture to Indianapolis where people can try the food and people can bring their food from the continent here, and people get dressed up in African attire as well,” Akintomide said.

Some of the represented countries include Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana, and a few South American and Asian countries.

“It’s comforting,” Akintomide said. “I feel like I get to be myself because everybody else we have a similar story, similar backgrounds, and if anything, it’s an exciting moment.”