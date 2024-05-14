Annual grants program increases access to Indy’s creative economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since adopting its “equity priorities” in 2016, the Indianapolis city government’s annual grants program has significantly expanded access to funding for the local creative economy, increasing from 45 organizations to 91.

This marks a record for 2024’s investment.

For further insights into the significance of the initiative, WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 on Monday.

The annual grants program has remained core to the city’s support for arts and culture since 1987.

Nearly $1.5 million was awarded to 91 nonprofit arts and culture organizations this year. This funding is substantial enough to generate multi-year support, ensuring stability and future planning, which is a notable win for the community.

Organizations that received this funding were rated based on community impact, artistic alignment, and organizational capacity. One such organization benefiting from this program is El Sistema Indianapolis.

The annual grants program’s expansion underscores the need for fostering a vibrant creative sector and supporting local cultural initiatives.