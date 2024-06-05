Annual Innopower Minority Business Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Embracing diversity, empowering innovation, and driving connections are the key goals surrounding the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week, which is set to kick off later this summer.

The InnoPower Minority Business Week (IMBW) is an annual event that seeks transformation, especially as it partners with the Rally Conference. The collaboration holds a lot of promise in promoting diversity and innovation in the business world.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, the CEO of InnoPower, LLC., gave insight into the significance of the collaboration.

Ekiyor explained the importance of IMBW in fostering diversity within the business community, providing opportunities for minority entrepreneurs to thrive.

Ekiyor said Indiana is ripe with opportunity.