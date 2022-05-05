Multicultural News

Art center’s Indy 500-themed Porch Parties will help Indiana Supports Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leading up to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” a nonprofit arts center is preparing for the return of the Indianapolis 500-themed Porch Parties event.

As the world rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic and observes a war in Ukraine, organizers hope the return of the annual Porch Parties will bring some healing. For several years, the Harrison Center has partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off Porch Parties before the Indianapolis 500.

Checkered flags outside the Harrison Center help set the mark for a month’s worth of community parties. Joanna Taft, executive director of the center, said, “In 2016, we started partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500 to do Porch Parties because May is the perfect time to get out on the porch.”

Porch Parties was designed to give the community a chance to mingle and take in art. The kickoff beginning at 6 p.m. Friday will feature music, food, an Indy 500-themed fashion show and more.

To help set the stage for Porch Parties, Indiana Supports Ukraine is out front and ready to welcome the community while also using the moment to spotlight ongoing the war in Ukraine. Indiana Support Ukraine will showcase handmade items for its fundraising efforts. Anya Aslanova with the group is Ukrainian and has family there.

“Really hard to watch, but a lot of them are responding because they understand this is a threat on democracy,” Aslanova said. “This isn’t something that’s just happening in a far-away country. This is a global issue that’s affecting them.”

Since the war began in February, Indiana Supports Ukraine has been collecting aid. Its focus now, though, has shifted to the frontline, with a growing need for first aid relief, tactical vests, and boots.

“My brother is fighting in Kyiv and he’s just a civilian who decided to join the military,” Aslanova said, “and he is fighting in tennis shoes.”

She says it’s impossible to ignore what’s happening but, seeing Porch Parties, knows there’s value when people unite.