Artist’s exhibit at UIndy celebrates Black hair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black hair is often a symbol of culture and identity, but hasn’t always been embraced.

An new exhibit at the University of Indianapolis is changing the narrative by showcasing the beauty and significance of Black hair.

Sydney Miller, an artist, said, “‘Crowning Glory’ is the capstone project of my BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts), which is a thesis in photography, and this work looks at and celebrates African American hair, specifically in college students.”

Miller, an Indiana University graduate, captured photos of other students’ natural hair after being inspired by her own personal journey of acceptance.

“My own perception of my hair and hair care was a lot different, and I feel like now I’ve been able to embrace my own natural hair. It was really nice to be able to talk to these different students and seeing how they’ve come to accept themselves more as they got older,” she said.

At UIndy, the Office of Inclusive Excellence of Retention Strategy works to support the representation of underrepresented groups. One of the ways they do that is through art, and to give these groups a platform.

CariAnn Freed, director of institutional belonging at UIndy, said, “When we were looking for an artist to curate some of our space in our hallway, we thought that the Crowning Glory would be a perfect fit to now only support our students of color, but also showcase the importance of being able to be your authentic self.”

Sydney’s older sister Taylor Cook, who works at UIndy as a 21st Century specialist, was the glue that helped bring the project to a reality at the school. Cook says she’s proud to see her sister go on her own hair and art journeys and see them come together.

“I love how captivating her style is. The pictures are just so rich. The way she captures texture in Black hair is really a beautiful thing so I’m excited to see more of that because it makes me feel good about my own hair,” Cook said.

Miller hopes people at the exhibit see how the people in the photos have embraced their hair while also not ignoring some of the prejudice they’ve faced. “I hope that it helps inspire a lot of other people to see the beauty in African American hair.”

The free “Crowning Glory” exhibit will be at UIndy’s Schwitzer Student Center until the end of the semester and is open to the public.