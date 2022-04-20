Multicultural News

Artists prepare for IU Soul Revue 50th anniversary spring concert

INDAINAPOLIS (WISH) — Performers are putting the finishing touches on the upcoming IU Soul Revue 50th anniversary spring concert at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis.

Dozens of soul, R&B, funk, and contemporary Black popular music artists — including some performers from the first show in 1972 — will showcase their talents Saturday evening.

The IU Soul Revue was developed in the early 1970s, right at the time Herman Hudson was establishing Indiana University’s African American and African Diaspora studies department.

Saturday’s 50th anniversary performance is sold out, but tickets for the livestream are still available.

Portia Maultsby, IU professor and founding director of the Soul Revue, was there, and says the era was “a period of reclaiming who we are [and] our roots.”

“I grew up in the midst of all the self empowerment, determination,” Maultsby said. “Black people realizing the culture that we had.”

Music resonated with Hudson, Maultsby says, and that was the start of the Soul Revue.

Ida Gregory was part of one of the early acts, The Heart Association.

“We had no idea that opportunities like that existed,” Gregory said.

Charles Sykes, executive director of IU’s African American Arts Institute, joined the Soul Revue in the 1980s and says, ” There’s this timelessness that happens with this music. And I feel the same way about this program.”

Like Sykes, Soul Revue director James Strong started participating in the 1980s.

“Black music has healed us,” Strong said. “Black music has celebrated us and inspired us.”

Although the Soul Revue formed at a pivotal time in Black culture, activism and awareness, the legacy of the music continues to transcend time and across culture.

Portia Maultsby says it’s been an honor watching how the Soul Revue has transformed, and it’s exciting to see what the new class of artists will add to the event.

“It was not just a band. It was a forum for the expression of Black arts.”