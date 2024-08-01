Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

August celebrates Black-owned businesses across the US

August celebrates Black-owned businesses across the U.S.

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During the month of August, News 8 will take a moment to celebrate, acknowledge, and appreciate Black-owned businesses across the U.S.

The annual month-long celebration aims to highlight the robust community of Black business owners and the unique challenges they face.

News 8’s Felicia Michelle sat down with our multicultural contributor Emil Ekiyor to discuss how Indianapolis plans to celebrate.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’ | Using basketball to...
UnPhiltered /
IndyHumane shelter at near capacity...
Local News /
All-girls STEM academy cuts ribbon...
News /
Indiana DNR searching for missing...
Local News /
MrBeast, YouTube’s biggest star, acknowledges...
National News /
Hoosiers with Olympic ties buried...
Local News /
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis...
Local News /
Purdue president: Proposed diploma requirements...
Political News /