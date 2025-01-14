Multicultural Spotlight | Bad Bunny’s latest album is love letter to Puerto Rico

Closer look at Bad Bunny’s new album and how it resonates with Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Latin music superstar Bad Bunny has captured attention with his latest album, a project that is being hailed as a love letter to Puerto Rico.

Known for pushing the boundaries of reggaetón and Latin music, Bad Bunny’s latest work delves into historical themes.

Bibi Heredia, a WISH-TV contributor, spoke about how the album resonates with listeners.

To bring his vision to life, Bad Bunny enlisted the help of a Puerto Rican history professor, ensuring the music accurately represents the island’s culture and history.

Although the album speaks directly to Puerto Ricans, its emotional and cultural significance has made waves within Latino communities across the world, Heredia said. For Latinos in the Hoosier state and beyond, Bad Bunny’s work creates a sense of unity and pride in their shared heritage.

What makes this album so impactful, beyond its musical complexity, is its emotional depth, Heredia said.