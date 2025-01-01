Faith and government leaders discuss building a stronger Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Baptist Ministers Alliance on Wednesday hosted its annual Emancipation Proclamation Service at Olivet Baptist Church, bringing faith and city leaders together to discuss building a stronger Indianapolis

The event is also touted as a call to action as community leaders say it’s a step toward building a healthier and more united community.

The Rev. Wayne Moore, president of the alliance, said, “Housing is a tremendous issue, homelessness is a tremendous issues. There’s so many plans for crime reduction, and is still a primary issue. We have the same amount of criminal, noncriminal homicides as last year.”

One of the event highlights was Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and Mayor Joe Hogsett addressing the community. The Democrat leaders Hogsett emphasized the importance of community collaboration in tackling crime, social inequities and city initiatives.

Mears said, “We need people in places of power who understands the balance of community and politics so that it can begin to change and shift those things that are necessary.”

Issues including health disparities in the Black community and even having opportunities for youth to succeed are top of mind for many members of the alliance.

Moore said, “Young people have tough times in the state of Indiana because there has been no agenda that has given young people the desire to stay in Indiana or to stay and help build Indiana to help make it a great place.”

Moore hopes having Wednesday’s conversations will spark lasting change in the community. “I hope we do not stay where we are. I do envision that hopefully there will be a gathering of faith-based and community leaders, leaving all egos and positions at the door, and talk about the issues that are at hand.”