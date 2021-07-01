Multicultural News

Barbershop Talks addresses organ donation hesitancy in Black community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Barbershops in Black communities are safe spaces.

They are places where people can speak freely about any topic. That’s one of the reasons the Indiana Donor Network started Barbershop Talks. It’s a chance to talk about the lack of organ donors among people of color.

More than 100,000 people need organ donations right now. And Black people make up about 25% of that, according to the Indiana Donor Network.

But even with such a high need, Black people are less likely to be organ donors. And that’s why the barbershop and beauty shop conversations are so important.

At All in the Wrist barbershop, you’ll get more than a cut or hair style. You’ll get authentic conversation.

“When I opened this barbershop, it was very intentional that I didn’t put TVs in here. And that was because I wanted people to be able to talk,” owner Marvin Taylor said.

Taylor grew up along North Meridian Street and has been cutting hair for quite a while. He’s owned the shop for five years.

“When I came up, there were two places you were going to get your information in the African-American community. And that was the barbershop and the kitchen table,” Elliott Stubblefield with the Indiana Donor Network said.

It was at All in the Wrist, with Stubblefield sitting in his chair, where he first started the conversation about organ donation.

“He asked me why and I didn’t have a real reason as to why I wasn’t a donor,” said Taylor. “Every time I renewed my driver’s license or have been asked, I’ve always said no.”

That conversation grew into Barbershop Talks.

It’s a social media initiative to spotlight why Black people often say no when it comes to organ donation. But also a chance to dispel myths about how it’s done, who it helps and more.

Stubblefield says people often don’t talk about these things until it’s too late.

“They don’t sugarcoat nothing in here. If they don’t agree with you, they tell you. If they agree with you, they tell you. And either way it goes that’s the kind of environment I wanted,” Stubblefied said.