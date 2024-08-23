Black business owners to convene at Rally Business Conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week, the Rally Business Conference will host a gathering of 200 Black business owners, also known as solopreneurs.

The event will celebrate the success and continuation of the Indy Biz Pass.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a discussion to provide insights into the Indy Biz Pass and its impact, as well as a discussion about the upcoming events.

The Indy Biz Pass is a program designed to support and promote minority-owned businesses.

There are 100 Black solopreneurs participating in the program.

Looking ahead, the initiative plans to expand its reach annually, introducing new classes of participants each year.