Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Black business owners to convene at Rally Business Conference

(WISH Photo)
by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week, the Rally Business Conference will host a gathering of 200 Black business owners, also known as solopreneurs.

The event will celebrate the success and continuation of the Indy Biz Pass.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a discussion to provide insights into the Indy Biz Pass and its impact, as well as a discussion about the upcoming events.

The Indy Biz Pass is a program designed to support and promote minority-owned businesses.

There are 100 Black solopreneurs participating in the program.

Looking ahead, the initiative plans to expand its reach annually, introducing new classes of participants each year.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Delphi murders public hearing abruptly...
I-Team 8 /
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends...
Election /
Managing the last mosquitoes of...
Weather /
City-County Council to hold vote...
Political News /
‘Energetic’: First-time delegate says convention...
All Indiana Politics /
Health Spotlight | Parkinson’s gut-brain...
Health Spotlight /
Caitlin Clark’s progression answers questions...
Indiana Fever /
FACT FOCUS: A look back...
News /