Black business owners to convene at Rally Business Conference
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As part of the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week, the Rally Business Conference will host a gathering of 200 Black business owners, also known as solopreneurs.
The event will celebrate the success and continuation of the Indy Biz Pass.
WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a discussion to provide insights into the Indy Biz Pass and its impact, as well as a discussion about the upcoming events.
The Indy Biz Pass is a program designed to support and promote minority-owned businesses.
There are 100 Black solopreneurs participating in the program.
Looking ahead, the initiative plans to expand its reach annually, introducing new classes of participants each year.
