Bridging cultures with IU’s Haitian Creole Language Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Haitian Creole Language Program at Indiana University has seen a record enrollment. Forty-three students are eager to embrace the vibrant language and culture of Haiti. The program gives students a unique opportunity to learn the language and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Haitian culture.

A vital feature of the program is pairing each student with a native Haitian Creole speaker. These conversation partners are essential for practicing language skills through real-life conversations and helping students connect with the Haitian community in Indianapolis.

“Indiana University has a very long tradition with teaching Haitian Creole in the U.S., and I think it’s the flagship university when it comes to teaching Haitian Creole language in the U.S. or even abroad,” said Adjunct Lecturer and Haitian Creole Instructor Websder Corneille.

Forty-three eager students have been dedicating themselves to learning the Haitian Creole language. Websder Corneille, a professor at Indiana University Bloomington, leads the course. It’s more than grammar and vocabulary; it’s about bridging cultural divides.

Websder Corneille is also an elementary teacher and teaches Haitian Creole at an elementary level.

“She said she was nine and would like to communicate with her neighbors because she had seen them occasionally,” Corneille said. “Many Haitian friends and kids like her visited her, and she said she would like to talk to them! Kids can recognize having a conversation with someone right next to her.”

Corneille moved to the United States last year and knows firsthand the challenges newcomers face. Language barriers can become a massive roadblock to a successful life in a new country.

“I thought last year, the government launched an essential program called ‘Bilingual is a Superpower,’ to encourage people to learn more because it’s essential,” Corneille said. “With the language, it’s about being able to communicate, and accommodating a new culture and people.

The Haitian Association of Indiana estimates approximately 30,000 Haitians live in Indianapolis. Corneille emphasizes that immersion in different cultures can help everyone better understand the experiences of those living in Haiti, as many seek refuge due to the ongoing crisis.

“Many of us went through a brain drain in the situation or ongoing crisis,” Corneille said. “Many left the country in the last decade to go to Europe and North America. It was challenging with the insecurity and the gang violence. that’s a reality I can’t hide and don’t like talking about it. I was forced to move and leave the country.”

The Haitian Creole Conversation Club is held every Friday at 5 p.m., and serves as a gathering place for learners worldwide to practice their skills in a learning environment.

“I can say that learning Haitian Creole is not just learning a language, it’s also learning about a country, the resistance, independence, the fight for freedom because this language was used to battle the regime and colonization,” Corneille said.