Brothers United Wellness Network hosts year-end fundraiser to support Black communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brothers United Wellness Network is hosting its year-end fundraiser, and organizers are calling it an event you won’t want to miss.

The nonprofit, which has served the community for 25 years, is focusing on raising $25,000 as part of its “Renaissance of Wellness for All” campaign. The funds will help support the organization’s mission to improve the health and wellness of Black communities across Indiana, including providing HIV case management, nutrition access for underserved individuals, and mental health and substance abuse support.

“Our work is focused on filling the gap between equitable healthcare access and the individuals in need of it, including those living with HIV, homelessness, and substance abuse issues,” said Khara Smith, interim executive director of BU Wellness Network.

In addition to donations, BU Wellness Network is also seeking volunteers to help make the event a success. Smith says that a $21 donation provides a week of food for individuals in need, while $50 covers a fresh market bag, health visits, or mental health support.

The event will culminate on December 8 at Turntable, where BU Wellness Network will celebrate its 25 years of service. The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will have a Harlem Renaissance theme to showcase the work done by the organization and allow guests to experience the services provided to the community.

“It’s going to be a great time, and we’re celebrating everything we’ve accomplished, from our survivors to those still needing our services,” said Warren Williams, the new director of HIV Prevention at BU Wellness Network. “We believe in having fun while doing the work, and this event is no different.”

Admission is free to the public, but organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a donation of at least $50. Williams added, “If you can’t make that donation, anything helps, even if it’s $1 per person.”

For more details on how to donate or volunteer, click here. For full detail events, click here.