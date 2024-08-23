Burmese Americans achieve record college enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A groundbreaking study first shared in August highlighted the educational progress of Burmese Americans.

A 2023 study from The Burmese American Community Institute showed that the college-going rate for Burmese Americans was at a stable 88%, consistent with pre-pandemic levels. Its 2024 study showed the rate surged to an impressive 94.4%, with 96.9% of students staying in school.

Elaisa Vahnie, executive director of the Indianapolis-based social services organization, told News 8, “Our initial commitment to service was more along with education and the long-term development of individuals, families, and the community. It was to make sure that newcomers and refugees, as quickly as possible, become integrated and self-sufficient economically, but also part of productive society and contributing to the community.”

Nearly 200,000 Burmese refugees have entered the United States, with over 30,000 calling Indiana home, according to a study conducted by researchers at the 2024 Upward College Program.

The Burmese American Community Institute works to foster a culture of empowerment through education. “We saw the COVID-19 pandemic, and we all saw the urgent response that was needed to be able to respond to the urgent needs in the community,” Vahnie said.

Vahnie emphasizes that global catastrophes such as the pandemic and the 2021 coup in Burma have fostered resilience within the Burmese American community. “Those global crises have challenged us to be able to be responsive to welcome and resettle them here. We feel fortunate to be part of that welcoming community by utilizing our unique experience to welcome and resettle families here so they are successful in starting their new lives. We saw they were not ready for college, specifically linguistically. They did not have opportunities back home in Malaysia or any second country where they came to have access to formal education. When they arrive here, they are placed at a grade level based on their age, not their academic background.”

The Burmese American Community Institute has received a remarkable 100% post-secondary education enrollment rate for students who have completed its Upward College Program. Their focus is to continue to support newly arrived non-Americans through programs including English language and civic education, naturalization assistance, and employment to integrate into American society successfully.

Vahnie said, “A study found that non-native English speakers, like refugees and Burmese, take at least four to six years to gain complete English academic skills. Meanwhile, developing English conversation skills may take two to five years. Therefore, we designed this program where students can engage.”