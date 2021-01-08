Burmese institute joins Indiana coalition’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although Indiana on Friday reached another phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, a large percentage of the population still don’t feel comfortable getting the shot.

Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 69 more Hoosier deaths from the coronavirus, for a total of 8,251. A total of 552,594 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition has partnered with an organization to expand its COVID-19 initiative. The Burmese American Community Institute (BACI) already started the process of translating information to better reach and educate the community it serves.

“Is it safe? What is a vaccine? All that stuff,” said Lian Sang, program director of the institute.

Those questions are arising as people learn about multiple vaccines and the growing number of ways to get vaccinations.

“Right now, we are in the education (phase), assessing where the community is and understanding and doing educational,” Sang said.

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition is helping guide communities of color to resources and information. The Burmese American Community Institute will provide educational programming and promote awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine in the Burmese community with information translated into Burmese and Chin languages.

Tony Gillespie, vice president of public policy at the health coalition, said it also will do more, going “a step further” to do “a series of vaccine conversations that look at the challenges around serving each racial minority group.”

Gillespie said for the coalition to be inclusive and responsive, it needs to reach all communities. “We’re just trying to create multiple avenues to address those concerns in the world and strengthen those partnerships.”

Next up for the coalition is partnering with other minority-based organizations and providing information about the COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women and people who have human immunodeficiency virus.

