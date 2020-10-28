CAFE Indy offering free bus rides for seniors on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Community Alliance of the Far East Side is spearheading a plan to provide rides for senior voters and those with medical conditions on Election Day. There will be an added focus on seniors who speak Spanish. Organizers said this is their way of making sure as many people as possible are able to cast their ballot.

Your voice matters: that’s the message CAFE Indy is sending. And the organization is doing it’s part to make sure that happens.

“The far east side is a very diverse population. From higher middle class all the way to what could be considered poverty. And because it is diverse we want to make sure that the voices of all in the entire community is heard,” said CAFE Indy chief programs officer Kendra Nowell.

They are providing free bus rides to the CAFE Indy polling site on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Finish Line Youth Foundation provided the funding to get the buses on the road. The specific focus will be on seniors and those with medical conditions, and if you register you will receive door-to-door pickup.

“There are a lot of older Latino who are eligible to vote, but may not be able to get out to the polls because of health-related concerns or they’re not able to drive,” said Mariana Lopez-Owens of La Plaza.

La Plaza is partnering with CAFE Indy to provide support for Latino seniors who may struggle with English. Organizers there said new data shows that Latinos account for a larger percentage of eligible voters this year and they want to make sure transportation and language isn’t a barrier.

“The Latino community doesn’t necessarily know that they have this power they can get their voices heard,” Lopez-Owens said.

And although the focus is on seniors, CAFE Indy is looking to help others.

“We are also offering transportation services for any resident of the far east side,” said Nowell.

Additional buses will act as shuttles, with pick-up spots at seven community apartment complexes.

Register for door-to-door pickup:

Kendra Nowell

knowell@cafeindy.org or 317-890-3288 ext. 115

Mariana Lopez-Owens

Mariana@laplaza-indy.org 317-890-3292 ext. 135

Apartment shuttle stops:

Braeburn Village: 2170 Braeburn E. Drive

Carriage House East Residents Success Center: 10174 Tinton Ct.

Marten Court: 7852 Marten Ct. S.

Pathway Resource Center: 10119 John Marshall Drive

Postbrook East: 9265 E. 41st St.

Spanish Oaks: 3645 Wingate Ct.

The new Warren Harbor: 9300 E. 21st St.

Park and Ride:

Ivy Tech (Lawrence Campus only)