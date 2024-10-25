Carmel hosts inaugural Diwali festival, highlighting growth of Indian community

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel city government soon will host its first Diwali: Festival of Lights at Midtown Plaza.

The festival is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. The city’s Diwali Festival will mark more than just a holiday, but also nod to the growth and influence of the Indian community in Carmel.

Diwali — a major cultural event for the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain diaspora — typically falls in late October or early November. This year, the festival will be from 6:22 a.m. Oct. 31 to 8:46 a.m. Nov. 1.

Dr. Anita Joshi, a Carmel City Council member, said, “It’s celebrating light, the power of light over darkness, the power of knowledge over ignorance, and the power of good over evil.”

The first Diwali: Festival of Lights in Carmel will have a mix of music, dance performances, traditional food from five local Indian vendors representing regions in India, fireworks, and a giveaway of ceramic tealights.

“This is that opportunity to bring that light out and so the diyas are the beautiful lights that we’ll be handing out at the festival,” the medical doctor and city council member said.

Joshi also said the Indian community has significantly grown in Carmel over the last five to 10 years. “I’ve certainly seen that growth tremendously. I think the community is super excited about having the opportunity to share the culture. Carmel has done a great job I think of promoting cultural festivals.”

The free event also was designed to let people give back to the community. “Charity is also a big part of the celebration as well, so we will be collecting canned goods.”