Miss Bharat Indiana pageant comes to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Asian-Indiana culture will take centerstage Sunday in Carmel as contestants compete in the Miss Bharat Indiana pageant.

The pageant is about celebrating talent, community, empowerment and the Asian-Indian community. The event — part of a national competition — first came to Indiana in 2023. Before then, contestants often had to find other pageants across the country in which to compete.

Indiana’s 2024 pageant will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the 502 East Event Centre. Tickets are $65.

Sejal Patel, vice president of Miss Bharat Indiana, said, “We will have our reigning queens to honor our new queens for 2024, and we are looking forward to several other performances and fashion shows tied into the event.”

Empowering people is the main theme of Miss Bharat pageants. “We want to empower the other genders of the community as well because we want to grow together and that’s the best way to lose the gender gaps that we have been facing for centuries.”

Rashmi Bedi is co-CEO and founder of Mydream Global, a corporate that started the Miss Bharat USA pageants. She says it’s important for contestants to know that wearing the crown isn’t about beauty. “It’s a responsibility that you have to be there for others, spread positivity, and give confidence to women who need your support.”

Bhavana Karuturi, of Fishers, won the Indiana title and was second-runner up in Miss Bharat USA 2023. She says the pageant is a great stepping stone for other competitions later this year.

“That’s what I’m planning for. I want to represent my state at Miss Universe,” Karuturi said.

For Karuturi, the opportunity in Indiana allowed her to follow her dreams despite being busy working and taking care of her family. She hopes she can help inspire others as well.

“Just believe in yourself, because if you believe in yourself, you can do anything, and achieve everything, and you’ll become unstoppable,” she said.