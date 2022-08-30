Multicultural News

Catastrophic flooding draws support from Indy Pakistani community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devastating flooding in one of Pakistan’s poorest regions has already claimed more than 1,000 lives. Pakistanis living in Indiana fear this is the start to an even bigger catastrophe.

Pakistan leaders attribute the massive flooding to climate change, but also a crumbling infrastructure not suited for average flooding, let alone a crisis this big. A nation heavily focused on agriculture trying to recover from this could likely take years.

Monsoon season in Pakistan has continually claimed lives since June, washing away villages, farms, and livelihoods.

“Nobody builds an infrastructure to deal with a climate crisis, weather, or an extreme weather event,” Pakistan’s Minister of State said.

It’s a devastation that is expected to expand. In one of the nation’s poorest regions, the impact may be immeasurable. Advocates say there hasn’t been any infrastructure improvements for decades, and homes still often are built with mud and straw.

“It was first like oh my gosh, what can we do? Oh my god, what can the world or we do?” Saman Murad said. She lives in Indiana now, but Pakistan is her native land.

She said the devastation is a lot to bare. Millions of dollars are pouring in to support immediate needs, but long term, there’s more needed.

“We’ve not just lost people, we’ve lost entire towns and villages. It’s beyond comprehension the level of devastation,” Murad said.

She says Pakistan plays an integral role in the geopolitical world, serving as a safe haven for Afghan refugees and a terminal for international forces and personnel transit.

“All I can say is that the world needs to take notice,” she said.