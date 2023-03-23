Catholic Charities hopes bike donations help get immigrant community moving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transportation remains a top concern for Indiana’s growing immigrant and refuge population, and Catholic Charites Indianapolis Refugee and Immigrant Services is kickstarting its bike match program, asking people to donate gently used bikes.

Afghan community members say many immigrant families use a major portion of their income on transportation. Many can get by with public transportation and volunteer help, but, for people hoping to make nearby travel easier, a bike is a great route to take.

Bicycle riding for many in the immigrant and refugee communities was common in their home countries. So, the idea of using a bike isn’t foreign.

“Many families do not have cars, and they can’t afford to buy a vehicle,” said Najia Sherzad Hoshmand.

She came to the United States as a refugee after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Since then, she’s established the Afghan American Community Center. She says the costs of independent transport is often too much when factoring in fuel and insurance.

“Even if they were able to afford cars, getting a driver’s license is a big challenge.”

So, she’s applauding a renewed effort by Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigrant Services

to collect bikes and match them with refugees needing transport to nearby places, including English and immigration courses, the pharmacy or the grocery store.

Resettlement director Jessica Inabnitt said, “It’s just a great opportunity to give them freedom. We have some clients that live maybe just a little longer than what would be comfortable for walking distance to work or to the store.”

She says they try to resettle families along public transportation lines or in places with easily accessible sidewalks and bike lanes. When it comes to setting a firm foundation in a new country, transportation, even by bike, is crucial.

“Wanting to be successful. They’re wanting to come here. They’re hard workers. They’ve left their home which is been very hard for them.”

Hoshmand says this type of community support is valuable. “Having bikes, I would say, would not resolve their issues completely, their transportation issues completely, but would still really help families to travel and make the short trips.”

Catholic Charities will be holding a bike giveaway April 22. Since the organization doesn’t have storage options, donators are asked to bring bikes to donate on that date, or contact them on Facebook or at lsheehan@archindy.org.