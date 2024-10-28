Celebrating milestones: Latina FIFA referee Katia Itzel Garcia shines in women’s sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In recent years, the hard work of professional female athletes has gained increased attention, yet it often still lacks the recognition it truly deserves. This is particularly evident when it comes to celebrating their achievements.

Katia Itzel Garcia, a Latina FIFA referee who continues to break barriers in the world of soccer, was recognized with a FIFA referee badge in 2019.

Since then, Garcia has made headlines for her groundbreaking contributions to the sport.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia emphasized the importance of Garcia’s role in the sport during a conversation with News 8.

“Currently, this is actually such an exciting time for women, especially Latino women in sports, because it says Garcia’s achievement is just not about breaking into a male dominated field, but it’s also about inspiring the new generation of young girls to see that anything is possible,” Heredia said.

The narrative surrounding women in sports is shifting, particularly in Indiana. The Indiana Fever saw large crowds drawn to games, with many pointing to the emergence of star rookie Caitlin Clark.

