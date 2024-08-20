Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on US currency

Cuban singer Celia Cruz first Afro-Latina woman to appear on U.S. money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cuban singer Celia Cruz, known as the Queen of Salsa during the 1950s and 1960s, is set to make history as the first Afro-Latina woman to appear on U.S. currency.

Cruz, who faced significant discrimination due to her dark skin and Afro-Latina heritage, is being recognized through the American Women Quarters Program. The U.S. Mint’s four-year initiative aims to honor women’s contributions to American history by featuring their likenesses on quarters.

Celia Cruz’s inclusion is a testament to her enduring legacy and impact on both music and culture. WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 for a discussion. Heredia elaborated on Cruz’s significance.

Cruz’s famous catchphrase, “Azúcar!” which translates to “Sugar!” in English, was a reflection of her vibrant personality and energy.

Her music, known for its infectious rhythms and celebratory spirit, continues to be a staple at family gatherings and cultural events.