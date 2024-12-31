Central Indiana faces crossroads as economic changes, challenges unfold

Indianapolis has all the resources to grow our region

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As 2024 comes to a close, central Indiana finds itself at a pivotal moment in its economic and social evolution.

The region stands at a crossroads, balancing opportunities with significant challenges that could shape its future for years to come.

Emil Ekiyor, a WISH-TV contributor and founder of InnoPower, joined News 8 to discuss the outlook for the region, revealing both optimism and urgent concerns.

Ekiyor offered insights into the changes ahead and the critical areas requiring attention.

Ekiyor highlighted a bright future for central Indiana, pointing to several key investments that could redefine the region’s economic landscape over the next decade. Among the most significant developments on the horizon are the headquarters of Elanco.

Additionally, Purdue University is expanding its presence, signaling continued growth in research and education.

Ekiyor identified four key areas that could pose serious challenges to central Indiana’s growth.