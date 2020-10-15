Chamber 465 coworking space opens with focus on minority businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though Indianapolis is growing more diverse, diversity in business isn’t growing at the same pace.

Now, they may have a kick-start.

The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce opened its new coworking space to help minority businesses succeed.

The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce says Black businesses tend to struggle when it comes to legal help access, knowing certifications requirements, and gaining knowledge in other similar areas. This area will not just provide space but also guidance.

Chamber 465 is open for businesses in the Indianapolis City Market, 202 E. Market St. It’s opening up with a focus on providing minority owned businesses office space.

“Our job is to make sure that minority businesses grow, that they are able to sustain, especially during the economic downward trend that came with the coronavirus,” said Anita Williams with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce.

The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce idea was made possible by the help of LISC, the Local Initiative Support Corp. Officials said Indianapolis is the 11th most-segregated city in the country, and it has a racial equity gap that’s growing. Despite a growing city, business opportunities don’t equally include minority entrepreneurs.

“We know in the data is clear that there are serious challenges and barriers to accessing resources for black and brown entrepreneurs,” said Tedd Grain with LISC Indy. “And we also know that the Black and brown community is the most prolific and entrepreneurial of society.”

Larry Williams, the chamber president, said the organization formed in 2015 after the city performed a disparities study and found that minority businesses only accounted for 2% of the city’s business contractors.

In a matter of 10 years, 30 Black-owned construction businesses went out of business because they could not land any of those coveted deals.

“We’ll also be having workshops with lawyers, CPAs (certified public accountants), so they can teach you about how to grow your business. That whole back office thing is where we struggle as Black businesses,” Williams said.

The first 30 business to sign up can rent space for free through the end of the year.

