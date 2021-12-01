Multicultural News

Church Nativity Scene brings diverse imagery to display

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church is offering up a different type of nativity scene in an effort to highlight diversity. Christ Church Cathedral representatives say when it comes to the heart of the city, they want everyone to feel included.

Baby Jesus in a manger is an image easily associated with the holiday season and the characters typically look the same. But across from Monument Circle, a nativity scene helps paint a multicultural picture.

“It was to give people something that looks like themselves so they can relate,” church staff member Mariann Scott said. “We are a place of prayer, we are holy place, but we are open to everyone and we are multicultural and diverse.”

Scott was inspired by artist Kelly Latimore’s work depicting ethnic holy families and wanted to bring those images to Indianapolis.

“We have two Madonna and children, Asian and also African American. And we also have a homeless scene and also a refugee scene. And we think that is a representative of the diversity of our city and our congregation,” Scott said.

As Indiana and the country broadens its ethnic reach, it’s not too different an idea from the story played out in the nativity scene with biblical characters Joseph and Mary fleeing from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

“It gives a sense of, the holy family was refugees. And to have that image there, that also just shows people that we are open and inclusive.”

Scott says the images are the ones seen in the community and wider world, and someone don’t have to be religious to see themselves in them.