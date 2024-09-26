Circle City Classic celebrates 40 years of HBCU excellence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 40th annual Circle City Classic returns this weekend to celebrate four decades of excellence at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Despite potential rain, the Indiana Black Expo promises a full slate of festivities, including a parade, football game, and other events showcasing Black culture and achievement.

I spoke with Indiana Black Expo President and CEO Alice Watson and Felicia Martin, the NCAA’s senior vice president of inclusion, education, and community engagement, about the significance of the Classic and its lasting impact.

40 Years of Tradition

Watson expressed excitement for the milestone year, reflecting on the event’s history and growth since its inception in 1984.

“We’ve been feeling nostalgic,” Watson said. “Names like Jerry Rice, one of the first HBCU superstars, have come up. We’re celebrating a rich legacy, and we have plenty of programming to mark the occasion.”

Watson outlined a range of events happening throughout the weekend, beginning with a President’s Gala on Friday, where IBE will honor female HBCU presidents.

“It’s a special tribute, recognizing the contributions of these women leaders,” Watson said.

Weekend Highlights

Here’s a quick look at Friday’s scheduled events:

Talent Day : Lucas Oil Stadium, 1–5 p.m.

: Lucas Oil Stadium, 1–5 p.m. Pep Rally : Lucas Oil Stadium, 4–6 p.m.

: Lucas Oil Stadium, 4–6 p.m. President’s Gala: Indiana Ballroom, 8–10 p.m.

Other highlights include a Coaches Luncheon featuring athletic directors, as well as the highly anticipated parade and football game on Saturday.

Felicia Martin, attending her first Circle City Classic, shared her enthusiasm for the HBCU football matchup between Norfolk State and defending champions North Carolina Central.

“The game is always the centerpiece,” Martin said. “The student-athletes will bring their best, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their talent.”

Martin emphasized the importance of the NCAA’s partnership with IBE, particularly given that both schools are NCAA members and led by female presidents.

Scholarships and Community Impact

Beyond the celebration, the Classic plays a critical role in advancing educational opportunities for Black students. Watson and Martin stressed the importance of scholarships that support deserving young people in their pursuit of higher education.

“This event is about more than just a game or parade,” Watson said. “It’s about investing in the next generation and making education accessible.”

Join the Celebration

For more information on all of the events, click here.