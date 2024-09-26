Circle City Classic kicks off Friday in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The Circle City Classic is marking its 40th anniversary this year, continuing its proud tradition of celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The multi-day event culminates on Saturday with a highly anticipated football game between North Carolina Central University and Norfolk State University at Lucas Oil Stadium, following a vibrant parade.

Amp Harris, representing the Indiana Black Expo, joined News 8 to discuss the significance of the milestone celebration.

There aren’t many HBCUs in the Midwest, Harris says, and to be able to sustain an event like the Circle City Classic for four decades speaks to the significance of the event.

“There aren’t many HBCUs in the Midwest,” Harris said. “The culture of HBCUS is so different, but to be able to sustain something like this for 40 years tells you the impact of what we’re doing, the impact it has. You have people driving in from Chicago, you have people drive in from Ohio.”

Festivities include a variety of events leading up to the game, such as a talent day, pep rally, and a luncheon, each designed to engage and uplift the community.

The Circle City Classic holds special meaning as it shines a light on the accomplishments and contributions of HBCUs. It also a large fundraiser for students looking to attend college.

Harris says the Circle City Classic is more than a football game.

“It’s really about the scholarships. The game is what I would liken to a topic. It is the carrot, it is the magnet that draws everybody in. But what people don’t realize is, Circle City Classic is a fundraiser event, and for 40 years, it has raised over $5 million to send kids back to school.”

One of the highlights of the weekend is the presentation of the Major Taylor Awards, which honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the community and the legacy of Black excellence.

This year’s honoree is former Indiana Pacers player and NBA champion Metta World Peace.