Circle City Classic promises exciting new experiences for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic is gearing up for another year, blending tradition with innovation both on and off the field.

As the Sept. 28 football game and its surrounding events continue to celebrate its legacy, organizers are introducing several new elements designed to enhance the experience for attendees.

One of the additions this year is the inaugural Talent Day, a fresh initiative aimed at showcasing local and emerging talent. Online registration is required for the event from 1-5 p.m. Sept 27 in the East Lounge of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Emil Ekiyor, a contributor for WISH-TV, provided insight into what this new event will entail.

In addition to Talent Day, the Circle City Classic will also feature an Entrepreneur Day on Sept. 28. This event is specifically designed to support and promote local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Indianapolis has a well-earned reputation for successfully hosting sports and networking events, and the Circle City Classic is a testament to that tradition.

This year’s game — North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State — starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

