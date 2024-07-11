Class of 2024 did not meet Indiana’s FAFSA filing goal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Less than 50% of eligible high school seniors completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid this past school year.

The FAFSA application dealt with rollout delays due to technical issues on the website.

But, experts say, Indiana’s year-to-year change is the lowest in the country.

