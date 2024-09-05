Coalition for Our Immigrant Neighbors supports immigration workforce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wages and the Fair Labor Standards Act can be tough to navigate.

That’s especially true when it comes to Indiana’s immigrant workforce.

One organization is addressing these challenges with employers.

Kent Newton is board president and founder of the Carmel-based and Indianapolis-headquartered nonprofit corporation Coalition for Our Immigrant Neighbors.

“The Coalition for Our Immigrant Neighbors partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor to focus on issues such as labor trafficking, child labor abuses, and the struggles of migrant seasonal workers and undocumented workers,” Newton said Thursday. “Wages being withheld, passports being withheld, folks living in unsuitable and unsanitary conditions, threats of deportation, and things like that.”

As of 2022, Indiana had 423,000 immigrants; of those, 100,000 were undocumented.

