Coca-Cola relaunches Barrilitos, sparking holiday excitement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With plenty of time before the holiday rush, Coca-Cola is relaunching the beloved Mexican soft drink Barrilitos, sending excitement through communities where the product is making its return.

Though the relaunch is limited to a few states, the return of the famed beverage is stirring up widespread enthusiasm among fans who have long awaited the opportunity to taste the soda again.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Monday to shed light on the significance of the relaunch.

While Coca-Cola has not officially revealed its target demographic, the move is seen as an attempt to engage Hispanic consumers, who are an increasingly important part of the U.S. market.

Barrilitos stands apart from other Coca-Cola products because of its distinctive flavors, which include lime. The drink is often sold in glass bottles.