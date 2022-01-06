Multicultural News

College Football Playoff poster art auction benefits Indiana teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The College Football Playoff is adding art to the roster.

The 22 for 22 poster art show is up at the Indianapolis International Airport. It’s an art auction that’ll help a special group of people.

Football in king in Indianapolis right now as thousands pour into the city for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The airport is part of the welcoming committee speaking through 22 pieces of art.

“We have so many incredible artist here in the city so to find 22 art it was a tough job,” said Morgan Snyder, spokesperson College Football Playoff Host Committee.

The 22 pieces of art hanging in the center of the airport are all about football. Organizer said some of Indy’s top-tier talent created them. One of them is Matthew Filer.

“I love the way Indianapolis’ art scene is starting to grow and I think this is a great opportunity for that,” Filer said.

He’s a graphic designer, and used simplistic movie posters as inspiration for his creation: “Icing the Kicker.”

“It was actually a relief. My normal 9 to 5, I do graphic design marketing work, and for a while I wanted to do a lot more art pieces … more art for art’s sake pieces,” Filer said.

The display is a fundraiser of sorts. Each piece will be auctioned to raise money for Teach Indy, a program that provides financial support to educators.

Anyone interested in placing a bid will find several ways to do it. Inside the Indianapolis airport, people can use smartphones and scan the QR code next to each picture. But if you’re not in the airport, people can just go online.

“It’s incredible that we can host the sporting event in Indy but also at the same time I think it’s great that we are uplifting our teachers,” Snyder said.

One of the posters has already received its top bid, but there’s time to bid on the others, Filer said. This was an unexpected opportunity, but he is grateful to play a part to support some of Indy’s finest.

“I really like the fact that it benefited our local teachers. I think teachers just everywhere deserve a lot more respect and recognition,” Filer said.

The winning bids will be announced Sunday, a day before the championship game.