Multicultural News

Coworking space opens to disrupt inequity in entrepreneurship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The doors have opened to a new hub focused on celebrating diversity, growth and hope on the city’s far east side.

The hub is called P30, an ode to the community near Post Road and 30th Street. Representatives say it’s a place to launch business and economic mobility.

It’s also part of building community. Key elements focus on disrupting inequity and guiding diverse communities in entrepreneurship. It’s another example of good things happening on the far east side.

Inspiration of many forms is what organizers hope people will find in the P30 walls. The painted murals on the wall help, but the relationships built here, they say, is what will really get the job done.

Executive Director Tamise Cook said, “It’s important for people in our community to see not only are they receiving services east side home to new coworking spaceom people who look like them, but they are also watching cultural relationships being developed.”

P30 was a project born during the COVID-19 pandemic to disrupt the narrative around Black entrepreneurs and businesses. Cook recently had a grand opening for the 30,000-square-foot facility.

“So, we felt if our Black and brown residents in our community had access to these resources, then we would be able to see the narrative of the far east side be turned around.”

Equipped to house multiple entrepreneurs, business and facilitate growth in many forms. Offering entrepreneur incubation: providing access to business resources, legal consultation, to community events and meeting host site… art exhibit and teen game room.

“There are a lot of great community organizations that are doing work,” Cook said, “and we filled the thing that was missing is the opportunity to help stimulate economic growth and help people think about generational wealth, and generational prosperity” while providing other wraparound services such as workshops, education training on developing a business, and how to research the markets for best business options.

“So, I’m just excited we’re right in the beginning so there’s no telling where we will be five years from now,” Cook said.

In addition to the entrepreneurship support, programs exist for youths and also people who are thinking about starting their own businesses.