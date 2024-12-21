Online training on culturally responsive therapy for the Chicano/a/x community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Institute of Chicana and Chicano Psychology and Community is preparing to host a public, online training session next month.

The session is aimed at providing participants with a foundational understanding of culturally responsive therapy from a Chicano, Chicana, and Chicanx affirmative approach.

The event is designed to explore the unique intersection of culture, identity, and mental health, offering tools to better serve the diverse communities within the Chicano/a/x population.

Contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to provide deeper insights into this important initiative.

“Affirmative therapy is an approach that validates and celebrates the person’s identity and lived experiences,” Heredia said. When applied to the Chicano/a/x community, affirmative therapy recognizes the complexities of identity shaped by historical, social, and cultural contexts.

This method empowers individuals by acknowledging their cultural heritage as a strength rather than something to be “fixed.”

“Participants will gain tools to better understand and respect cultural dynamics within the Chicano, Chicana, and Chicanx community,” Heredia said.

In the Chicano/a/x community, identity, family, and spirituality are central pillars of cultural experience and play an essential role in mental health.

Identity informs how individuals see themselves within the larger context of their cultural and social environment. Family is often seen as a vital source of support, and understanding the role of close family bonds can help therapists tailor their approach.