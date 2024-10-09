Damar Village unveils new facilities for adults with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Damar Village, a living community on the city’s southwest side, unveiled its new facilities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With the addition of new living spaces and expanded facilities, Damar Village is taking a step in creating an environment that enhances residents’ quality of life.

Resident Hanna Steele, who has lived at Damar Village for a few years, learned new skills she didn’t know she could do prior to living in the community.

“I learned how to do a dryer, and washing clothing and stuff, and learning how to cook and basic things”, Steele said.

For people who live in Damar Village, the facilities aren’t just about housing, they’re about building a sense of community, reducing isolation and providing a safe place.

“We go swimming, and then we go on outings outside of the village, and then we go to the mall, movies, get our nails done, and that kind of fun stuff,” Steele said.

According to Dr. Jim Dalton, President & CEO of Damar Services, Inc., many Hoosiers with developmental disabilities live in low-quality housing that often includes isolation and even rejection in the community.

“They face really special challenges,” Dalton said. “So, what the village does is gives an opportunity for them to choose the kind of environment they live in, who they live amongst, and the activities they have.”

Damar Village opened in 2021 with a capacity for 48 individuals. The new phase doubles the number of living settings, and adds a multipurpose building for recreation and programming.

“We’ve had a waiting list for this for a long time, and we’re just scraping the surface,” Dalton said.

New residents can move in starting Nov. 1.