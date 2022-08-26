Multicultural News

Data: Loan forgiveness could wipe out 50% of Latino borrower balance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student loan debts are showing up as zero balance just two days after President Joe Biden cancelation announcement.

It’s estimated it’ll wipe out student debt for nearly half of all Latino borrowers.

For many first- and second-generation students, going to college and getting an education means a way out of poverty, but it often means going into more debt. With this burden removed, some say it will help get them closer to that American dream they’ve wanted.

Lauro Zuniga’s path to college began with a family crisis. “I grew up in Indiana, but, in 2009, my parents lost their jobs here in Indiana and had to move to Texas due to the recession.”.

The family regrouped in Texas in the Rio Grand Valley, one of the nation’s poorest regions. He started college at University of Texas Pan American with a migrant student scholarship covering the first two years.

“My parents were making minimum wage, $7.25. Paying for college and putting a kid through college, naturally, they didn’t make much. So, I qualified for a Pell Grant,” he said.

Data collected by Excelencia in Education, an agency focused on Latinos, shows under the Biden loan forgiveness plan roughly 50% of Latino borrowers will feel relief.

Zuniga said, “I’m a part of that. Feels amazing because now I can plan ahead.”

Julian Castro, the U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, echoed the idea on Twitter. “I’m so thankful that I did because me personally it completely wiped out my whole balance.”

Zuniga says when he signed up for the loans he didn’t know much about interest, but knew he needed the loan to pay for college. For some of the poorer students, those loans aren’t just for college. But for things like food and rent.

“There’s a lot of kids in my generation … they were told go to college, better yourself through education. This is the way out of poverty, and I mean technically it is but it comes at a cost.”