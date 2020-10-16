DeliverEnd works to keep online marketplace shoppers safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The pandemic has had an impact on shopping and sales on social media and similar sites. But when it’s time to hand over the goods in person that can get a bit scary.

A local company is helping add an extra layer of protection. For years we’ve been hearing stories of people being robbed and even being killed in online sale deals gone wrong. That’s what sparked the idea for DeliverEnd. They pick up and deliver the goods for you.

Online sales have gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for many, shopping isn’t all. They’re becoming the sellers.

“There’s just so much going on especially with COVID and more people are turning to the marketplace to make ends meet so they can sell their goods,” said DeliverEnd owner Nick Turner.

For people who’ve loss jobs and income, online selling can be an easy way to get more cash.

“I started doing a little bit more digging and research on the marketplace and the transactions and some of the behaviors on it. And it just showed nightmare after nightmare of all these bad things happening,” Turner said.

DeliverEnd opened three years ago just for that reason.

“My best friend was robbed at gunpoint selling his iPhone 5 a few years back,” Turner said.

The company facilitates communication between buyers and sellers, inspects merchandise and holds the money until the deals are complete. Turner said during a time where businesses — many that are minority-owned — are struggling, he’s hoping to partner with the governor to shine a light on local Black-owned businesses and their value.

“Governor (Eric) Holcomb like really supports us. And I’ve had a few conversations with him around being a Black-owned business. And just increasing the support here locally.”

News 8 is waiting to find out from the governor’s office just how far such a partnership could stretch.