Multicultural News

Disability advocates urge voters to the polls to exercise rights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disability advocates continue to push for more equitable voting, and they are urging voters of all ability levels to exercise their right. Advocates say there is support and resources they can expect to have when they head to the polls tomorrow.

Disability advocates say the most important thing to remember if you have a disability is you have the right to vote even if you have a guardian. They say there have been steps in improving vote equity and they look forward to seeing even more.

Indiana Disability Rights is working to spread a message this election season. It’s your right to vote, even if you have to do it a little differently.

“What we really want voters with disabilities to be considering is the type of support that they will need to feel confident casting their ballot,’ said Indiana Disability Advocates special project manager Kristin Dulaney.

When it comes to disability voting rights, two laws are laid out to ensure they are able to. The long Americans with Disability Act gives them a right to an accessible polling place, and the Help Americans Vote Act, giving them the right to vote privately and independently.

“Of course, there are always things that we can do to keep things moving in an accessible direction,” Dulaney said.

Melody Cooper had a disability, and eventually became a poll worker.

“I enjoyed it and learned a lot,” Cooper said.

While Cooper opts for the traveling board to come to her home to help her vote these days. Dulaney says it’s important to have a plan.

“So, it’s important to make a plan and take some time this afternoon tonight before you head to the polls to think about what you need and how you can get that accomplished,” Dulaney said.

For those who do require assistance, they can select someone of their choosing or have poll workers representing both parties assist.