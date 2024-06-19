Search
Discussing the needs for entrepreneurs of color within small businesses

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A study commissioned by JPMorgan Chase & Co. aimed to dive into the dynamics of small-business ecosystems across the United States focused especially on the needs of entrepreneurs of color.

The study, done in 2020 against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to uncover the challenges faced by minority business owners during a time of heightened economic strain.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor on News 8 on Wednesday discussed the findings of the report, particularly focusing on its implications for Indianapolis.

Ekiyor also emphasized the significant role of small businesses in the local economy, pointing out that more than 65% of their revenue remains within their respective communities.

