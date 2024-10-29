Diwali celebration at Indiana Statehouse to honor Asian-American heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Diwali celebrations are happening across Indiana and the nation this week.

It’s a weeklong celebration for Asian-Americans that is similar to Christmas for Christians.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the most cherished holidays in some Indian and South Asian cultures.

For Rupal Thanawala, president of Indiana’s Asian American Alliance, this Diwali is unlike any other.

She stood alongside President Joe Biden and others to celebrate at the White House.

Thanawala said, “To be able to celebrate all across the states and especially with President Joe Biden meant a lot to me. It just means that I have been accepted, and it really gives me a strong feeling of belonging.”

Thanawala says the honor highlights not just her heritage, but the importance of cultural inclusion on a national scale.

She said she was impressed by the attention to detail at the event. “They created an ambience as if you’re walking into one of the Indian celebrations starting with the garlands to special candles to the music and everything.”

Thanawala says Diwali has grown to be a major cultural celebration in communities around the world.

“Diwali is like Christmas. It goes on for seven days. It is really heartwarming to see that now we are fully celebrating our culture outside our homes.”

On Wednesday, Asian American Alliance Indiana will host its first Diwali in the Statehouse from 4-6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, Indian food and henna.

Thanawala said, “Take a moment to recognize this special celebration that any of your South Asian friends, Hindus are celebrating this week. It’s something that they would really appreciate.”

The Diwali Celebration at the Indiana Statehouse is free and open to the public.