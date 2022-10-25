Multicultural News

Diwali celebrations coincide with Hindu milestone, naming of British prime minister

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Diwali celebrations are happening now. The celebration welcomes the Hindu New Year while recognizing cultural milestones. Community members say the shift we’re seeing in the world is one step closer to the multicultural world many hope for.

Diwali is considered a celebration of lights. This year coincides with the 75th anniversary of India independence. Community representatives say there’s even more to celebrate. For the first time, an Indian man is prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Diwali is a time to turn darkness into light, and letting go of the bad and turning it around for good. Rupal Thanwala, president of Asian American Alliance, says this year’s celebration holds even more significance.

“These past years have been very challenging for many of us, so this Diwali looks different (and) feels different this year,” Thanwala said.

The annual tradition is a celebration among friends and family, complete with candle lighting, food, and fellowship. You can find most of what you need at cultural shops like Patel Brothers.

“This is important because most of us live and work in an environment. This is a global place,” Thanwala said.

The United States has the seventh largest Hindu population, and events across the pond is only expanding knowledge. For the first time, a Hindu person, Rishi Sunak, is Britain’s prime minister.

“For those who remember the history, India was a British colony. It was ruled for more than 200 years,” Thanawala said.

The pandemic kept crowds small, but this year, there’s a lot more peace of mind and excitement around celebrations. Thanawala says it’s not just for those who are Hindu, but a time to welcome people from all backgrounds.

“We have a very multicultural and diverse community around here. It’s important to learn about each other,” Thanawala said.

This is a moment of change, and this kind of change is good.