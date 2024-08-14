Does new Indiana on law chronic absenteeism at school hurt families?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new state law for the 2024-25 school year introduced measures aimed at curbing chronic absenteeism among students.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 on Wednesday to discuss the legislation. It mandates that schools actively identify and address students with chronic absenteeism.

Students would be considered truant if they miss 10 or more school days without a doctor’s note or prior notice.

In addition, the law introduced legal consequences for parents of habitually truant students, a provision that led to questions over its fairness, and the possible impact on families.

Ekiyor also addressed concerns about the policy’s effectiveness, particularly for younger students.

Critics have questioned whether the approach will adequately address the root causes of truancy, or might place undue pressure on families.

