Donations drop in Eskenazi’s baby supply closet during COVID pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health helped welcome roughly 2,400 babies into the world in 2021.

While pregnancy can be exciting, sometimes the financial strain can be a bit much, and a long-standing newborn clothing support effort is seeing fewer donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What started as a small announcement for help by an employee on social media has grown big time.

Eskenazi Health, sees patients from all walks of life, and at the heart of that work representatives aid sits a desire to help, and, many times, Marion County’s vulnerable populations need it a bit more.

“We are hopeful to get back to a new normal with our fundraising and donating,” said Leah McDonald with Eskenazi’s family beginnings department.

Welcoming new life into the world doesn’t always come as scheduled or when finances are in order, so some new moms welcome their baby while still missing some of the essentials.

McDonald said, “Everyone wants that special going-home outfit.”

The baby supply closet it typically stocked with those newborn essentials, but the shelves aren’t as stocked as before partially because of an influx of new babies being born and fewer donations drives.

“We’ve seen this year a big growth, and we continue in that direction, so, as our census increases, so does demand for those types of resources,” McDonald said.

An employee’s social media post that showed the need racked up hundreds of likes.

Hospital representatives said they are in most need of preferably new onesies, both long and short sleeve; swaddle blankets; and other easy-access items.

“It’s so humbling to see the outpouring of love from the community,” McDonald said.

Supporters are asked to not drop off donations at the hospital. Instead schedule a time for drop-off or pickup at eskenazihealth.cares@eskenazihealth.edu.