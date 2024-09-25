Early voting begins this month as calls mount for bilingual poll workers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — As early voting kicks off across the country this month, election offices are ramping up efforts to secure poll workers in preparation for a smooth voting day. The need for bilingual poll workers is critical to ensuring an inclusive environment for all voters.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a discussion of the topic.

Some counties still have unmet needs for bilingual assistance, specifically, Cass and Randolph Counties, she said, highlighting them as areas that could benefit significantly from volunteers who are fluent in both English and another language.

Bilingual poll workers play a vital role in polling locations by facilitating clear communication, fostering familiarity among diverse voter populations, and helping to eliminate language barriers that could potentially slow down the voting process, Heredia said.

The last day to register to vote in Indiana is October 7, with the general election set for Tuesday, November 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.

Early voting is also available in Indiana, though times and locations vary, making it essential for voters to check the latest information.